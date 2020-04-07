coronavirus texas

Missouri City councilman recovers from coronavirus

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The number of hospitalizations due to coronavirus in Houston are fluctuating, and it's largely due to the fact that people are recovering and going home.

Much like Missouri City Councilman Jeffrey Boney.

He spent about nine days in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms but fortunately is now home recovering.

"This is a very serious parasite that is looking to kill, steal and destroy," said Boney.

Boney's symptoms were not the typical shortness of breath and fever. Instead, he had a loss of appetite and a pain in his stomach.

It's when he started coughing up blood that he was sent to the hospital and was placed in the ICU.

Doctors later found he had pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus.

"While in the ICU, they uncovered through doing testing that many of my organs were being attacked by the virus," said Boney.

Councilman Boney calls Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Joseph Gathe and the rest of his team at the United Memorial Medical center unsung heroes.

He watched as they treated patient after patient in a wing dedicated to people with coronavirus.

"Of course, my door being open and seeing these individuals go back and forth, it definitely weighs on you because you don't know what these individuals' conditions are," said Boney.

Since March 30, there has been more than 1,000 patients who have been hospitalized due to coronavirus in southeast Texas. ABC13 reached out to hospital systems on Monday and received a response from Memorial Hermann, who said they are currently treating 140 patients.

Houston Methodist Hospital has 147, the Houston Health has 14 and UTMB has 17.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonmissouri citymedicaloutbreakcoronaviruscoronavirus texashospitalscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthtexas newshospitalhealth watchhealth caremedical research
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News