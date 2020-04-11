Coronavirus

Michigan priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus

DETROIT -- A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area has taken aim at his parishioners in a bid to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, using a squirt gun to shoot holy water.

Photos posted on social media by the St. Ambrose Church show the Rev. Tim Pelc shooting water into a car window as it stopped by the steps of the church on Easter. He wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading the coronavirus.

In this April 11, 2020 photo, Rev. Timothy Pelc blesses Easter baskets with holy water from a squirt gun outside St. Ambrose Church in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.

Natalie White via AP



The photos of the priest at the church in Grosse Pointe Park have inspired memes online. One shows the 70-year-old priest amid the fires of hell directing the squirt gun at devil-like figures.

Pelc told BuzzFeed News for an article over the weekend that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when the photos of him squirting holy water began circulating widely on the internet. But, he said, "I haven't heard anything yet."

The idea was to find a way to continue a tradition of blessing Easter baskets despite the pandemic. One photo shows Pelc standing behind a car with its hatchback door up, shooting water at a basket of flowers.

The church and surrounding communities have taken the pandemic seriously, Pelc said. Parishioners have tied blue ribbons on trees at the church for each person who has died of COVID-19 in Michigan. That number is now approaching 5,000.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichigancoronaviruscatholic churchu.s. & worldpriest
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
HISD reschedules mass food distribution event at NRG to Monday
Brazos County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
Fort Bend County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NFL star Ed Oliver arrested on DWI charge in Montgomery County
Pizza Hut worker shot multiple times in 'senseless' robbery
1 dead, 2 injured in attack in San Leon
Tropical storm Arthur becomes first named storm of season
2 injured in Crystal Beach shooting during Go Topless Jeep event
90s return next week
HISD reschedules mass food distribution event at NRG to Monday
Show More
ABC13 viewers across the U.S. help out-of-work dad
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis, Jr. announces commitment
Moody Garden reopens Friday with new COVID-19 practices
More TOP STORIES News