'I could have been dead': Priest beaten by 4 suspects during violent crime spree on south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A priest who was beaten during a violent crime spree in Houston's south side on Thursday is speaking out.Father Desmond Ohankwere told ABC13 he was attacked by four men in the parking lot of his Catholic church on Meriburr Lane."I was so scared, you know. He was pointing the gun at me and the others were following behind him. He shot at me and then made a second attempt, but he was struggling. So the others started beating me," Ohankwere recalled.The priest, who's been in Houston for the past 10 years, says he was walking home from the church when he was attacked by the men."They tried to take my wallet, but I didn't have my wallet, so they took both of my cellphones and my glasses," Ohankwere said.After the attack, Ohankwere said he was afraid the men were going to come back, so he ran to a neighbors house and called the police.Ohankwere was treated on the scene for injuries to his hand, head, face and body."This was a near death experience. When I heard that they had shot a police officer and that I escaped, I couldn't believe it. I could have been dead a long time ago," Ohankwere said.Police say they men were involved in a 30-minute crime spree that involved a carjacking at a gas station before attacking Ohankwere .One of the suspects was involved in a shootout with an HPD officer. The officer was shot three times and the suspect died."This is something I will never forget in my entire life because God saved me. It was a miracle that I escaped," Ohankwere said.