Politics

Americans often waited days or weeks for presidential outcome, UH history professor says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wait for a president-elect may be annoying, but a University of Houston history professor reminds us this is not unprecedented in our nation's history.

Dr. Gene Preuss said our constitution and democracy has challenged several presidential winners.

"Everybody has seen the musical 'Hamilton.' That whole fight was over what happened in the 1800 election. So we saw it from the very beginning of our nation. Then we saw another one in 1824, another one in 1876. It happened another time in the 1900s, and then, of course, Gore and Bush in 2000."

Pruess said this election will certainly be featured in history books, not only because of how close the contest is, but also because of the enormous voter turnout.

"We've had a record turnout," Pruess said. "Normally, we get maybe a handful of the eligible voters, but this time we have many more. And I think that is good because both parties, I think, need to reevaluate their stands and their positions. It's hard to do that when not everyone is voting. When more people vote, you get a better idea of how people feel about the issues."

The history professor said his young students don't feel their views are represented well by either party.

Pruess reminds all of us that the Electoral College, which meets in mid-December, ultimately decides the president of the United States.

"We forget the Electoral College is really the body that elects the president," said Pruess. "They should vote the way the majority of the people in the state vote, but they're not obligated to in all cases."

Follow Gina Gaston on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonelection resultsdonald trumpjoe biden2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
Radio DJ among good Samaritans who helped mom hit by SUV
Relive the thrill of Astroworld's Texas Cyclone roller coaster
Most mail-in ballots counted in Pa., provisional ballot count begins
Harris Co. Fire Dept. paramedic battling COVID-19 in hospital
Show More
Texas colleges plan to prevent COVID-19 after holiday break
Biden transition team at work amid presidential election limbo
Trump faces tough road in getting SCOTUS to intervene in election
When will a COVID-19 vaccine be safe? Here's what we know
Pearland HS students seen wearing Confederate flag clothing
More TOP STORIES News