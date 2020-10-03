antibody

Houston antibody trials underway in midst of Trump's ailment

By
Just as President Trump was receiving a dose of an experimental antibody drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, UTHealth in Houston was signing up its first participant for a trial of a similar antibody treatment from drug maker Eli Lilly.

"There's been a history of using antibody's to treat infections," said Dr. Netanya Utay, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at UTHealth. "The results that are out so far definitely look promising, but they're from small trials. We still need to enroll a lot more patients in these studies to really determine how effective they are for decreasing time to symptom resolution and decreasing hospitalizations."

She says several drug makers are developing laboratory made antibodies to help boost the body's response to COVID-19 infection.

The goal is to minimize symptoms and length of sickness.

UTHealth is conducting several trial studies for antibody therapies from different drug makers.

One trial is for family members of COVID-19 positive patients.

"So it's for people who don't have symptoms and who have tested negative for COVID-19 but are living with someone who does have COVID-19," said Dr. Utay.

This treatment is from Regeneron, the same company behind the experimental drug given to Trump.

SEE MORE: Possible COVID-19 preventative is in clinical trials
EMBED More News Videos

The preventative Regeneron is described as a cocktail of laboratory made antibodies that work to fight off COVID-19.


"He's in a race where his immune system is racing against the virus and if the virus wins you can have dire consequences obviously. And what our antibodies do is we make it a fairer fight," said Dr. Len Schleifer, Co-Founder and CEO of Regeneron. "It's a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies that work together to really glum on to that virus and effectually make it impossible for the virus to get in your cells."

UTHealth is also looking for COVID-19 positive patients, who have mild symptoms for an antibody treatment from Eli Lilly.

"The infusion takes about an hour and then they're monitored for about two hours after that to make sure they don't have any adverse reactions," said Dr. Utay.

Both studies are being run out of LBJ Hospital.

If you're interested in these trials, you can call 409-234-1398.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonantibodycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANTIBODY
Only 10% of US adults may have COVID-19 antibodies: Study
Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes?
Company may come close to making COVID-19 vaccine
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump given remdesivir after COVID-19 positive test
Notable figures who've said they have COVID-19 in the last day
Tropical Storm Gamma forms in the northwestern Caribbean Sea
Judge rules 10-month-old to be taken off life support
Honoring Deputy Dhaliwal: A 48-hour prayer ceremony
HCSO officer recovers from COVID-19 after 6-month battle
Texas is taking back $214M in overpaid unemployment benefits
Show More
Defunding the police - step to reform or dangerous idea?
Watch out for Galleria-area roadwork this weekend
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis doesn't change election date
House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion COVID bill; relief talks drag
Pres. Trump receives experimental drug cocktail for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News