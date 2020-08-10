Personal Finance

When could unemployed Texans start to receive extra $400?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Although President Donald Trump signed an order giving unemployed Americans more money, there's no word on when Texans could see it.

On Saturday, the president signed a memorandum that would give unemployed Americans an extra $400 a week. Of that, $300 would come from the federal government, and Texas would have to cover an additional $100.

ABC13 contacted Texas Workforce Commission to find out when people could start to see the money. The agency sent us a statement.

"We're currently reviewing the presidential memorandum and will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available."

ABC13 also asked Gov. Greg Abbott's office if he would increase benefits an extra $100. As of Monday morning, we haven't heard back.

Not everyone would be eligible for the extra money. According to the memorandum, you would have to receive a minimum of $100 in unemployment a week.

In Texas, the lowest amount someone could receive is $69, which means not all Texans would receive the extra money. If the state elects to pay the extra $100, we've asked where the money will come from.

Since June 9, Texas has borrowed more than $2.6 billion for unemployment benefits.

In the past, the governor said Texans wouldn't get hit with a tax increase to pay for the borrowed funds. However, TWC officials told ABC13, they couldn't rule anything out.

The video above is from a previous story.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneystimulus fundspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. had 274 overcrowding complaints this weekend
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Texans co-owner pledges $1M for Houston rental relief fund
TSA officers uncover guns 3x more often than last year
Harris Co. looking for over 8,000 people for paid work
Show More
Man grieving dog's death wants to thank stranger who held him
School district cracks down on online learning dress code
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Applications open for Galveston rental assistance
She beat cancer at MD Anderson and now she's a nurse there!
More TOP STORIES News