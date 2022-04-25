Prescribed burn planned today at Sylvan Rodriguez Park in Clear Lake

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Clear Lake and see smoke later Monday morning, don't be alarmed.The Houston Fire Department says it will be part of a controlled burn that started at 10 a.m. at Sylvan Rodriguez Park, near Ellington Field.If weather permits, the burn is expected to help reduce the potential fire threats from accumulated vegetation.Since it's a controlled burn, Houston firefighters and air quality control experts will be there to monitor the burn.Still, if you're driving in the area or near the park, authorities suggest you slow down because the smoke may make it more difficult to see.