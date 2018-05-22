Pregnant woman says man punched her and service dog on plane

EMBED </>More Videos

A deaf woman who is five months pregnant says a man punched her in the stomach and hit her service dog during a confrontation on an airplane. (KABC)

ORLANDO, Florida --
A deaf woman who is five months pregnant says a man punched her in the stomach and hit her service dog during a confrontation on an airplane as it arrived at a Florida airport.

Hazel Ramirez says she and her partner, Matthew Silvay, were confronted Thursday by Timothy Manley, who objected to their service dog, Zariel, a Great Dane.

Manley says the dog triggered his wife's allergies as the flight from Colorado Springs to Orlando was making its descent.

An Orlando Police Department report says Manley punched the dog, upsetting Ramirez and Silvay, who yelled at Manley. Ramirez says she was punched during a subsequent physical confrontation with Manley.

Officers took statements and referred the case to the FBI. Ramirez says she plans to press charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airplanefightassaultdogdeafu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News