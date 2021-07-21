18-year-old assaulted pregnant woman and held her against her will, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged after police say he held a pregnant woman against her will, assaulted her and threatened her and her unborn child.The woman was rescued on Sunday when two Galveston police officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of 54th Street. At the scene, they heard the victim screaming inside in what sounded like a possible physical struggle.When the officers entered the home, they said they found the woman badly beaten and distraught. The suspect, Christopher Gongora, was detained. The victim told police she was 25 weeks pregnant.Once safe, she said she met Gongora in Houston on Friday. She said he drove her to Galveston and would not let her leave. Gongora reportedly assaulted the woman multiple times.Gongora was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury against a pregnant woman and one count of kidnapping. He also faces a previous municipal violation out of Texas City. He remained in the Galveston County jail on Tuesday night on a $106,062 bond.In a news release, the Galveston Police Department praised the two responding officers for their "heroic efforts" that "saved the life of the victim and her unborn child."