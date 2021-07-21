woman assaulted

18-year-old assaulted pregnant woman and held her against her will, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man held woman against her will and attacked her, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged after police say he held a pregnant woman against her will, assaulted her and threatened her and her unborn child.

The woman was rescued on Sunday when two Galveston police officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of 54th Street. At the scene, they heard the victim screaming inside in what sounded like a possible physical struggle.

When the officers entered the home, they said they found the woman badly beaten and distraught. The suspect, Christopher Gongora, was detained. The victim told police she was 25 weeks pregnant.

Once safe, she said she met Gongora in Houston on Friday. She said he drove her to Galveston and would not let her leave. Gongora reportedly assaulted the woman multiple times.

Gongora was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury against a pregnant woman and one count of kidnapping. He also faces a previous municipal violation out of Texas City. He remained in the Galveston County jail on Tuesday night on a $106,062 bond.

In a news release, the Galveston Police Department praised the two responding officers for their "heroic efforts" that "saved the life of the victim and her unborn child."

For updates on this report, follow ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman injuredkidnappingabductionwoman attackedwoman assaultedpregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN ASSAULTED
Man removes ankle monitor after girlfriend says he brutally beat her
HPD officer fires shots at assault suspect near the Heights
Husband assaults wife, gets in crash and dies in hospital, HPD says
Harris County deputy accused of beating his wife multiple times
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News