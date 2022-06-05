hit and run

Pregnant woman and man hospitalized after hit-and-run, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people, including a pregnant woman, were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in north Houston on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the man and woman were in a suburban heading east on the feeder road off Sam Houston Parkway when they crashed with a Ford F-150 at an intersection going north on the north freeway.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene, police said.

The pregnant woman in the suburban was transported to the hospital due to internal bleeding. The condition of the man who was driving the suburban is still unknown, police said.

Investigators are looking to find surveillance video.

HPD is asking anyone with information to call the Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.
