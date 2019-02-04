Search for boyfriend after pregnant woman fatally stabbed in Queens

The woman was 5 months pregnant with her second child.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens --
Police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was five months pregnant when she was fatally stabbed in Queens.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a woman stabbed inside an apartment building on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood.

Jennifer Irigoyen, 35, was found with stab wounds to her neck and torso inside the vestibule of the building.

She was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital.

Police say the unborn child did not survive.

"Sweetheart, nice girl, paid her rent on time...good person," building super Lisa Ramos said.

Irigoyen was a real estate broker who also loved to dance and taught Zumba classes. She had another child who is 8 years old. That child is now staying with the grandmother.

Ramos said there was blood in Irigoyen's apartment as well as the entrance to the building.

So far there have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
