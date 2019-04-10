Pregnant Playboy model accused of killing 71-year-old psychiatrist

SALINAS, California -- A former Playboy model accused of killing a Salinas psychiatrist is set to be sent to Las Vegas by the end of the week to face murder charges.Kelsey Nichole Turner was arrested in Stockton and Monday's hearing had been delayed because she is apparently pregnant.Turner was being held in a county jail in Stockton, California, following her arrest there.Turner is expected to be extradited to Las Vegas in the coming days to face murder and conspiracy charges, authorities said.Meanwhile, authorities in Nevada on Monday named two more people sought in the slaying of Thomas Burchard whose body was found in the trunk of Turner's car in the desert outside Las Vegas.Jon Logan Kennison and Diana Nicole Pena were identified in arrest warrants issued last week accusing them of conspiring in the murder of Dr. Thomas Kirk Burchard, 71, of Salinas, California.A link between Kennison and Pena with Burchard was not immediately clear. Their ages and hometowns were not immediately made public.Burchard's body was found March 7 in the trunk of a two-door Mercedes Benz coupe found abandoned off a dirt road, according to police.The car belonged to Turner, 25, an aspiring model whose March rent on a Las Vegas home had been paid by Burchard, authorities said.The Clark County coroner ruled the case a homicide, finding that Burchard was struck multiple times in the head with an unidentified object that left what police called a unique pattern. Burchard also bore what police called defensive wounds.Police said Burchard's longtime girlfriend, Judy Earp in California, reported the semi-retired child psychiatrist missing days after he sent a March 2 text message to her from Las Vegas saying he planned to go to Salinas two days later.Earp told police she believed Turner, who has posed for magazines including Maxim and Playboy Italia, was involved in Burchard's disappearance. Police found the rented home unlocked but no one there, according to court documents, and a neighbor reported seeing Burchard with Turner.In the Mercedes, investigators recovered Burchard's vest and house keys; collected fingerprint and possible DNA evidence; noted apparent blood residue on seats and blue latex gloves; and found cleaning supplies."Blood evidence in the back seat suggested Burchard was attacked in the vehicle," police said in Turner's arrest warrant application.