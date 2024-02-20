Man suing Powerball, claims he's owed $340M after incorrect winning lottery numbers posted

John Cheeks says the incorrect winning Powerball numbers were posted on the game's website.

WASHINGTON -- A man from Washington, D.C. is suing Powerball, saying it owes him $340 million.

The 60-year-old bought a ticket in 2023 for the January 7 drawing and said the numbers on the website had changed by January 10.

Last year, Powerball's website agency claimed it accidentally posted Cheek's winning numbers to the D.C. lottery website and didn't remove the mistake until the 9th.

However, the agency says Cheeks is trying to capitalize on an obvious error from the lotto website.

His attorneys argue he should be paid based on past situations where the Powerball paid declared winners in a similar situation in 2013.