Postal worker accused of shooting man released on $30,000 bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of opening fire on another man at a Midtown gas station earlier this week has been released from jail on a $30,000 bond.
Angelo Jordan is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting of a man during an argument on Thursday.
The charge against Jordan was read aloud in probable cause court overnight where a judge set bail. Jordan is due again in court on Monday.
The victim, Darren Jackson, was shot two times during the argument outside the Chevron on Fannin and Rosedale streets, near Houston's Flower Row.
Jackson walked back to the gas station just hours later and told his story to ABC13's Jessica Willey.
"Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow. I have a big hole in my chest. It went through. Missed my heart by that much," Jackson said.
Jackson said it all began when Jorden bumped into him inside the store and didn't say 'excuse me.'
"I thought since he was a youngster, I was going to try to talk to him and make things right, you know? So he can try to respect people," Jackson said. "It didn't work."
The confrontation reportedly escalated and spilled outside. That's when police say Jordan pulled out a gun he was carrying and fired. After he was shot, Jackson said he ran to a nearby flower shop on Rosedale because he thought the gunman was chasing him.
He was then taken to Ben Taub hospital.
Just hours later, Jackson walked the mile and a half back from the hospital to the gas station to get his SUV. He was still bleeding and in shock. He said he regrets engaging with Jordan.
"In this world, you're wasting your time," he said.
According to the USPS website, postal workers are prohibited from carrying a firearm while on duty.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service provided ABC13 with the following statement:
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is assisting the Houston Police Department in an incident that occurred on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
