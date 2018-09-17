FBI: Wisconsin postal worker stole money from thousands of letters

EMBED </>More Videos

A postal worker was arrested in Wisconsin after she was caught stealing thousands of letters to pay bills.

A Wisconsin postal worker has been fired after the FBI reportedly caught her stealing mail.

Investigators say they found more than 6,000 opened envelopes in the woman's car. Some of the mail dated back to March 2017. Much of it was intended for people celebrating birthdays and special occasions.

Agents said the postal worker was caught in a sting that involved a $20 bill in an envelope. When the envelope was opened, it sent a signal to agents, who arrested the worker.

The postal worker told investigators she used the stolen money to take care of her children and pay bills.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mailmanpostal servicetheftu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
Family of missing mom of 6 reacts to husband's arrest
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Bodycam video shows mother's accidental shooting death
Arrested US Border Patrol agent is a 'serial killer': Sheriff
Police: Fake Trump hate crime story leads to woman's arrest
Show More
Texas siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Mustang
Outrage after shelter pepper sprays dog to be euthanized
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Swiftwater rescue team pulls man from SUV
More News