Vehicle ends up on its side, stuck between 2 parked cars outside H-E-B in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A car wound up stuck on its side between two cars in an H-E-B parking lot on Wednesday after fire crews say the driver was trying to park.

The Woodlands Fire Department said at about 2 p.m., first responders were called to a vehicle rollover with an entrapment at the H-E-B on Market Street.

Officials said the car lost control and ended up on its side wedged in between the two parked vehicles. When crews got there, the driver was still trapped in the car.

The driver, who was not injured, was helped out of the car and declined to be taken to the hospital.