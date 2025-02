Woman's body found in shed as crews responded to fire, HCFMO says

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's body was found in a shed after a fire in Tomball, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said Friday morning.

The fire marshal's office said it and Tomball Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire in the 14000 block of Medical Complex Drive near Tomball Parkway.

Firefighters found one woman dead inside the structure, officials said.

The origin and cause are under investigation.