Woman stabs ex-boyfriend to death during argument in northwest Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend to death during an argument Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened at an apartment complex at 5100 FM-1960 Road West after the ex-boyfriend allegedly forced his way inside.

HCSO said a verbal argument ensued and turned physical when the woman reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the ex-boyfriend.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died shortly after.

Authorities are working to learn more information about what happened.

