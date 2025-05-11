Woman found shot to death in SW Houston parking lot was not intended target, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman killed in a shootout overnight Sunday in southwest Houston was not the intended target, police said.

At about 1 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a person down call in the 8400 block of W. Bartell. At the scene, officers found a woman in her 20s or early 30s with a gunshot wound.

Evidence gathered at the scene showed that a shootout had taken place in the parking lot area, but the woman who was shot was not the intended target, and she was hit by one of the bullets fired, police said. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said they are still investigating the case and are looking for any footage or information on what took place.

At this time, it's unclear how many people were involved, but police said multiple shell casings were found on the ground.