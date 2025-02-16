Woman dies after being thrown from speeding car that crashed into SW Houston Toyota dealership: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after crashing into a car dealership when her car lost control on the Southwest Freeway on Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the woman was reportedly speeding southbound on the feeder road in the 9400 block of the SW Freeway when her car lost control.

HPD said the woman's car fishtailed into the Sterling McCall Toyota, hitting several barriers and a parked car.

Officials said at one point, the woman's car flipped over, causing her to be thrown from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

When asked about the specific details of how the crash happened, HPD said while speed was a factor, the woman might have also been impaired, but an investigation is ongoing.