Woman hospitalized after being hit by HPD vehicle on Homestead Road in NE Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman crossing the street was hit by a Houston police vehicle on the city's northeast side on Thursday night.

The Houston Police Department said an officer was driving south on Homestead Road while a woman in a hoodie was crossing Ley Road.

Police Chief Larry Satterwhite told Eyewitness News that the officer tried to avoid the woman but hit her.

According to officials, the woman was rushed to the hospital and was alert and talking.

