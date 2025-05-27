Suspect in shooting of woman outside of Galveston restaurant found in Nebraska hotel, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost two weeks after a woman was injured in a shooting that stemmed from a nearby bar fight, authorities said they've arrested a man in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, the Galveston Police Department announced the arrest of 25-year-old Jaime Duran for the May 16 shooting outside of the restaurant.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 700 block of 25th Street. At the time, witnesses told police that bar security moved a crowd outside due to a fight between two groups of men. That's when one suspect fired shots into the parking lot and ran away.

Investigators said a woman was backing into an open parking spot when her 24-year-old passenger was shot in the back, leaving her seriously injured.

An investigation led authorities to Duran, who was arrested on Tuesday at a hotel in Nebraska. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, causing brain injury/paralysis.

"This arrest is a testament to the relentless dedication of our Galveston Police Department detectives and the powerful cooperation we share with the U.S. Marshals," Galveston PD Chief Douglas Balli said. "I am incredibly proud of the work done by our team to bring justice to the victim and to hold those responsible for violence in our community accountable."

Authorities said Duran has no known ties to Galveston or Galveston County but has a criminal history in Harris County.

As the investigation continues into this case, police are asking for anyone with information to contact the police department at 409-765-3781 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.