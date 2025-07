Woman pronounced dead after being hit while walking on East Freeway, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was pronounced dead after being struck on the East Freeway early Sunday morning, Houston police said.

According to authorities, the woman was walking in the main lanes of the I-10 East in the 10300 block at 6:51 a.m.

Police said a person driving a white GMC Acadia tried to avoid the woman but ran into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver reportedly showed no signs of impairment.