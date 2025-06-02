Woman escapes attempted sex assault on Cypress Creek Hike and Bike Trail, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is behind bars after being accused of trying to force a woman to have sex with him under a bridge at a community trail, according to deputies.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said the attempted sex assault happened in broad daylight on May 28 on the Cypress Creek Hike and Bike Trail.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Rodney Stubblefield, allegedly tried to force a woman to have sex with him while she was actively pushing him away and screaming for help.

Stubblefield was arrested, charged with attempted sex assault, and booked into the Harris County Jail.