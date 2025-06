Woman dies after car went off northeast Harris County overpass, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle went off an overpass in northeast Harris County on Friday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Homestead Road, just north of Winfield, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not revealed what exactly led the vehicle off the overpass.

The woman's identity has not been released.