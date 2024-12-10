Police say her 2-year-old child was able to reach an unsecured gun inside the apartment.

Woman accidentally shot and killed by her 2-year-old child in Fresno, California, police say

FRESNO, California -- Police now say a woman was killed by her 2-year-old child during an accidental shooting in northeast Fresno last week.

The Fresno Police Department has identified the victim as 22-year-old Jessinya Mina. The shooting happened at the family's apartment on Friday night.

Police say Mina's toddler was able to reach an unsecured gun inside the apartment.

"The firearm was stored in a location where the toddler accessed the firearm, and at some point, in time, while handling that particular weapon, the toddler was able to manipulate the trigger, and it actually struck Mina as she was lying in bed," said Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, Mina's 18-year-old boyfriend, Andrew Sanchez, was starting to take her to the hospital.

First responders then stepped in and took Mina to the hospital, where she later died.

In a statement to Action News, Mina's sister says Sanchez neglected Mina's requests not to keep a gun in the house.

Now because of her boyfriend's carelessness, his arrogance, his irresponsibility, and neglecting my sister's wishes of never having a gun in her house, she's gone forever. Jessica Rodriguez, victim's sister

Full Statement:

"My sister was a young mother of two beautiful children who should've been given the opportunity to spend a long happy life with them. She was 22yrs old, she was in the process of going back to cosmetology school and finishing her career. She was loving, caring, and always gave selflessly away whenever she had the opportunity. She was a Mother, a Sister, a Tia, a godmother, a Best friend who was always there for everyone. She was a beautiful soul who touched the lives of anyone she ever encountered. She was beautiful and funny and could put a smile on anyone's face, anyone who knew her was truly blessed by her presence. Now because of her boyfriend's carelessness, his arrogance, his irresponsibility, and neglecting my sister's wishes of never having a gun in her house, she's gone forever. My niece and nephew will have to live off of memories and stories of my sister rather than her presence. We will never be able to witness my sister carry out her lifelong goals and accomplishments due to his negligence. My sister didn't deserve this."

Police say Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail that night for negligent storage of a firearm and felony child endangerment but has since bailed out, adding he has no criminal history.

FULL VIDEO: Fresno Police News Conference

"I can't imagine this case being a misdemeanor; I would see felony charges in this particular case if that's the case, and if he's convicted, it's 2, 4, or 6 years in state prison," said ABC30 legal analyst Tony Capozzi.

Capozzi says prosecutors will have to sort through a variety of evidence.

"If it was a young boy, check for gunshot residue on his hands. So there are a lot of things that need to be investigated and put aside before they actually file the charges, which they think are the negligent handling of the firearm," said Capozzi.

A gun lock is a simple way to keep your firearm secured.

"When you have it stored like this -- this gun will not fire because you cannot out ammunition into it, when you don't have a lock like this, it can be fired, it can be loaded," said Fresno police officer Luke Tran.

This tragedy is a reminder that where and how you store your gun can make the difference between life and death.

"Do so in a manner that children do not access it, and for children that are watching this or that hear that, If you see a firearm, leave it alone, don't touch it, tell an adult," said Lt. Cervantes.

Many law enforcement agencies have free gun locks available. Check the Project Child Safe website for a program near you.

