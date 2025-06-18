Houston Housing Authority lawyer accused of using non-existence case quotes in eviction case: Report

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An attorney representing the Houston Housing Authority in an eviction case is accused of citing case quotes that purportedly do not exist.

In a court filing obtained by ABC13, an attorney for Lone Star Legal Aid, the nonprofit representing the woman then at risk of eviction, accuses the attorney representing the Houston Housing Authority in the case, Kevin Fulton, of citing eleven quotes in a brief that she claims "do not exist."

ABC13's partner, the Houston Chronicle, which first broke the story, wrote, "The AI detection software GPTZero gave the brief a 73% probability of being AI-generated."

ABC13 contacted the Houston Housing Authority regarding the matter. In a statement, a spokesperson wrote, "Since (The Houston Chronicle's) initial inquiry, we have conducted our own internal review. The brief in question was not routed through HHA's Legal Department for review, as is our standard policy. For that reason, we cannot confirm whether AI was used; however, we acknowledge that quotations in the brief were not properly verified."

ABC13 spoke with several attorneys not affiliated with the case about the role of AI in law. Cordt Akers, partner at The Akers Firm PLLC, said while there are some exceptions, "It's accepted, and frankly at some point it will become expected."

Attorney Herschel Cashin echoed, "Yes, I do think there is a place for AI in law." Meanwhile, Attorney Jedrick Burgos said, "(AI) does have a place."

However, each man emphasized that if AI is used in law, it must be rigorously verified.

"You must double-check it," Cashin said.

"What is absolutely expected is verifying the accuracy of what you're actually doing, whether or not you use AI to get started," Akers stressed.

Only one attorney ABC13 spoke with, Michelle Rogers, said she does not believe AI should be used in law.

"Because it's improper," she explained.

According to the HHA, the case in question is closed. ABC13 contacted the woman at the center of the eviction case, who said her attorney has asked she not comment on the matter.

