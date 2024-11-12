Domestic violence incidents increase during holiday season, data shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News has reported on two instances of domestic violence since Saturday. One of them was deadly, and the other involved a child. As we head into the holidays, a troubling trend emerges in this specific type of violence.

Dr. Melanie Melville with Legacy Community Health joined Eyewitness News and said the holiday season is joyous for many. Still, it also coincides with a rise in domestic violence incidents.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports an uptick in calls each holiday season, and the Houston Area Women's Center observes a similar trend locally. Dr. Melville said this increase is related to heightened stress and financial pressures.

Texas' largest Federally Qualified Health Center, Legacy Community Health, has clinics that offer help to anyone in need.

They are also committed to serving Houston's underserved communities with accessible healthcare, including counseling, medical care, and connections to vital community resources by removing financial barriers.

The Houston Area Women's Center also recently received a $500,000 grant to renovate its crisis response center and build a new housing complex. The complex will provide a safe place for more than 360 women and children.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.