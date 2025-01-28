First responders investigating incident at construction site at downtown building on Main Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is responding to the scene of a construction accident outside a building in downtown Houston.

It's unclear what exactly happened, but it appears to involve a piece of concrete that fell on some scaffolding near Main Street and Rusk at shortly afternoon noon on Tuesday.

HFD spokesperson Brent Taylor told Eyewitness News that all the workers have been accounted for and are safe.

The METRORail is service has been temporarily disrupted during the investigation.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.