Large police presence surrounds head-on crash in Needville

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large police presence is at the scene of a head-on collision on Highway 36 Tuesday morning in Needville.

The crash appears to have occurred in a construction area, according to the view ABC13's Don Armstrong saw from SkyEye when it was overhead shortly before 7 a.m.

Two ambulances were also seen leaving, but exact details on injuries weren't immediately known.

ABC13's Chaz Miller is heading to the scene to gather more information.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.