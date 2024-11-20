610 South Loop eastbound at SH-288 blocked after HPD motorcycle crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of the IH-610 South Loop eastbound at SH-288 South Freeway is blocked after a crash involving a Houston Police Department motorcycle officer.

The officer was escorting a crane at the time, HPD said, adding that the officer didn't suffer life-threatening injuries.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the crash.

TranStar cameras show the left and center lanes are affected.

One lane of traffic is still getting through.

Allow yourself plenty of extra time as backups stretch to Kirby.

