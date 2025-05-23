Crews battling large hotel fire near East Freeway at Sheldon in east Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dark smoke fills the air Friday morning amid a large hotel fire that can be seen from the East Freeway.

Houston TranStar video shows the black smoke growing larger from the Fairfield Inn near IH-10 and Sheldon. The fire appeared to have started just before 9 a.m.

The feeder road appears to be impacted by the smoke, but crews are working to put out the flames.

It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was hurt.

ABC13 Meteorologist Kevin Roth said winds are relatively light, at 9 mph, but will gradually increase throughout the day. Roth says Houston's humidity is working in our favor due to the moisture, making it more difficult for a fire to spread.

Across the street from the hotel, Mark Embry from Lyol Brothers' Collision told Eyewitness News that he saw the fire quickly escalating while the roof collapsed.

"It started as a little flame," Embry said. "Within minutes, you could hear an explosion, and then 'Boom.' The whole roof started going up in flames."

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.

