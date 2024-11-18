Houston Astros ballpark to be renamed Daikin Park from Minute Maid starting Jan. 1, 2025

The first game under the newly-named Daikin Park will be on March 24, 2025 when the Astros host Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, as we know it is no more.

Well, at least the name.

The Astros announced Monday that the ballpark, also nicknamed the Juice Box, will be renamed Daikin Park in 2025, as part of a 15-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that runs through the 2039 season.

Under the agreement, the new name will go into effect on Jan.1.

The first game at Daikin Park will be played on Monday, March 24, 2025 when the Astros host Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land in an exhibition game.

The Astros' 2025 regular season will open at the park a few days after that on March 27 at 3:10 p.m. against the New York Mets.

The stadium opened as Enron Field in 2000 as part of a 30-year, $100 million agreement but the name was removed in March 2002 following Enron Corp.'s bankruptcy filing and the ballpark briefly became Astros Field.

It was renamed Minute Maid Park in June 2002 as part of a deal with The Minute Maid Co., a Houston-based subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Co. Then-Astros owner Drayton McLane said at the time the agreement was for 28 years and for more than $100 million.

The new deal is with Daikin Comfort Technologies North America Inc., a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., which is based in Japan and is a leading air conditioning company.

Minute Maid will remain an Astros partner through 2029, the team said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.