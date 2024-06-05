1st West Nile Virus mosquito sample of 2024 found in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County health officials have announced a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus for the first time this year.

The 2024 sample was said to be collected from a mosquito trapping site in the 77498 zip code, which includes parts of Meadows Place and Sugar Land.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services said spraying in the area began Tuesday night. Officials said the spraying will continue for three consecutive nights, as weather permits, until there are no confirmed positive mosquito samples.

Similarly, last month, a West Nile case in Harris County was reported in a mosquito for the first time this year in the 77019 zip code.

Then, just last week, a human case of dengue fever was confirmed in that same county after a person had recently traveled.

Mosquitos are present throughout the year. However, they appear to be prevalent during the warmer months.

Health officials say most people infected with the virus show zero to mild symptoms, such as a low-grade fever and headache.

More severe signs include a high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, encephalitis, and, rarely, death. If you think you have been infected with the virus, you are urged to contact your healthcare provider.

Authorities say to follow the 4 Ds when it comes to mosquito safety:

Dusk and Dawn mosquito activity is heightened during these periods. Take the proper precautions for the other Ds when out and about.

Drain flower pots, pet dishes, blocked gutters, or any containers that may hold standing water to prevent mosquito breeding grounds. Treat any water that cannot be drained.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors to minimize exposed skin.

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

