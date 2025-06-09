Meeting to be held on Monday regarding Fort Bend ISD trustee's resignation that hangs in balance

Answers could soon be coming regarding a Fort Bend ISD trustee who announced more than a month ago was resigning.

Answers could soon be coming regarding a Fort Bend ISD trustee who announced more than a month ago was resigning.

Answers could soon be coming regarding a Fort Bend ISD trustee who announced more than a month ago was resigning.

Answers could soon be coming regarding a Fort Bend ISD trustee who announced more than a month ago was resigning.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Answers could soon be coming regarding a Fort Bend Independent School District trustee who announced more than a month ago was resigning.

A Fort Bend ISD trustee board meeting item on Monday's agenda has parents, including Adeel Akhtar, who spoke with ABC13, anxiously awaiting.

"I wish there were a little bit more communication by the school district," Akhtar said. "Perhaps they have their reasons, but I think we're going to find out really soon what's going to happen."

RELATED: Experts believes school board races could be a sign of what's to come for next year's midterms



On Monday, trustees will discuss Sonya Jones' resignation. An exit she announced more than a month ago.

On election night, parents saw a social media post saying she had taken a new job and was stepping down.

"When a trustee decides on the night of the election, five minutes after the results come out, that she's moving on, in her words, to 'bigger and better things,' at that point, we wished her well," Akhtar said. "Now, the school district needs a replacement."

When the board last met in mid-May, parents thought it would be Jones' last meeting. But what they saw on the district's social media page confused them even more.

"There was a post from Fort Bend ISD," Akhtar recalled. "It clearly said Sonya Jones. Goodbye to Sonya Jones. She was going to be honored and on her way out. By the end of the evening, about three hours later, by 9 p.m., the post was taken down."

The county Republican party, in a statement, says Jones took her resignation away. Although trustees are non-partisan, the party asked people to urge the board to let her stay.

SEE ALSO: Fort Bend ISD trustees vote to review state-created Bluebonnet Learning curriculum

Neither the district, the school board president, nor Jones will answer ABC13's questions about Monday's meeting. The district's policy states that if a trustee resigns, the board can either pick one or hold an election.

"I wish Trustee Jones the best, but at this point, we need seven trustees dedicated to the district, dedicated to the kids, coming together and moving this ship forward. It's about time," Akhtar explained.

Parents may not have to wait long during Monday's meeting. The agenda shows the board will go into executive session early during the meeting to discuss Jones' resignation.