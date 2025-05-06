Experts believes school board races could be a sign of what's to come for next year's midterms

A number of school board trustees lost their re-election campaigns, including Fort Bend ISD. ABC13 asked experts if that's a sign of what's to come, even outside of school board races.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Some parents hope to see their districts become 'boring' again following elections that saw several incumbents lose their races.

For years, Fort Bend ISD has grabbed headlines. Not necessarily about performance, but school board decisions including book banning, to transgender policies, to biblical-influenced classes.

Attention parent Adeel Akhtar was tired of seeing. "Let's go back to being a boring school district again where the wildest thing that would happen was a neighborhood that was upset it was going to be rezoned from one school to another," Akhtar said.

In Fort Bend ISD, incumbent, Rick Garcia lost, another, David Hamilton, chose not to run, and in a stunning announcement, a third, Sonya Jones, resigned minutes after results came in.

"I know that we'll get through it," Akhtar said. "I just hope if the trustees are going to appoint someone that they make the right decision and they bring in someone who is more of a uniter."

Voters in other districts sent messages too. Katy ISD and Clear Creek ISD saw incumbents lose. In Humble ISD, one incumbent barely held on by 43 votes.

"They're looking for more moderate individuals who are less focused on banning books in school libraries and polices that affect LGBT students," University of Houston political analyst Nancy Sims explained.

Sims explained although these were non-partisan races, they could be a sign of next year's midterm elections. "I think they could be a slight indicator of rejection of incumbency, but also a rejection of chaos," Sims said.

Stability that's still not known in Fort Bend ISD. Neither the board or district responded to ABC13 about Sonya Jone's announcement.

In the social media post, Jones said she's leaving because of a new job. On Monday, ABC13 contacted Jones to ask why she made the announcement shortly after results came in, and not before.

She told us she wouldn't talk to the media, and asked us to respect her privacy. Jones did tell ABC13 a statement regarding her position is coming following Monday's board meeting.

"Can we please, please get back to the issues that actually matter," Akhtar said. "Our schools, the school buildings, the teachers, bullying, college preparation. That's what matters."

A focus some parents would rather see than headlines for other reasons.

