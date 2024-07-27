TxDOT issues weekend I-45 closure notices for Houston drivers, delays expected

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced several closures along I-45 in the Houston area this weekend.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The previously announced Highway 59 closures have been postponed, but I-45 closures are expected to remain in place through the weekend.

Drivers are urged to plan for delays and consider alternate routes.

I-45 Gulf frontage at Broad Street

A total I-45 frontage road closure from Broad Street to Griggs Road will be in place from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 26, until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29.

Detour instructions:



From IH-45 northbound, access Griggs via the IH-45 Northbound main lanes

Exit to Telephone Road, make a U-turn to IH-45 southbound, and continue to Griggs

From Myrtle Street, access IH-45 North by making a left onto IH-45 Southbound, then left at Woodridge Drive to continue to IH-45 Northbound

I-45 North at Beltway-8

Multiple Airtex-Greens main lanes and ramps will be closed in the north Houston area for a bridge project.

Closure details:



Beltway 8 North eastbound connector ramp to I-45 northbound: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26 until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29

Beltway 8 North westbound connector ramp to I-45 northbound: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26 until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29

I-45 North HOV Lane Northbound: Total closure from 9 p.m. Friday, July 26 until 4 a.m. Sunday, July 28

I-45 North northbound entrance ramp from Greens Road: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26 until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29

I-45 North southbound entrance ramp from Airtex Drive: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26 until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29

I-45 North northbound from Greens Rd to Airtex Boulevard: Multiple alternate lanes closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26 until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29

I-45 North southbound from Airtex Boulevard to Greens Road: Multiple alternate lanes closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26 until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29

All closures are subject to change due to weather. The latest roadway updates and information can be found on the Houston TranStar website or on TxDOT's X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

