This Week in Texas: Turner enters District 18 race and Allred's Senate bid gains momentum

This Week in Texas, Sylvester Turner joined the ballot for the 18th congressional district, and Colin Allred's Senate bid gained momentum.

On an all-new episode of Week in Texas, there's a new name on the ballot for the 18th congressional district.

Sylvester Turner won an election among the district's Democratic Precinct Chairs, who selected him over five other nominees, but was he the right choice?

ABC13 also examines if Congressman Colin Allred's alliance with the state Democratic party could help him in his Senate race against Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Also happening this week, the state legislature goes back to class to talk about vouchers. Will they pass this time around?

Plus, a look at the criminal charges related to the 2022 election in Harris County that don't reveal any election fraud.

