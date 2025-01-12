This Week in Texas previews 89th Texas Legislative Session on Jan. 14

In the first episode of 2025, ABC13 gives a preview of the upcoming 89th Texas Legislative Session on Tuesday.

The 89th Texas Legislative Session begins Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Ahead of the 140-day session, political strategists Court Koenning and Odus Evbagharu sit down with ABC13's Tom Abrahams to discuss the big issues and bills legislators will tackle in 2025.

Among the stories leading into the session are the election of a new House Speaker, school funding and vouchers, property taxes, the grid, and immigration.

Get their insider perspective on the first episode of This Week in Texas in 2025.

