This Week in Texas: An executive order, new leadership in Austin, and Enron is back

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 discusses GA-46, an executive order that requires hospitals that get public money to keep track of undocumented immigrants.

ABC13 also sits down with the 13 Investigates team to talk about their report on the United States Postal Service and the incidents of insider mail theft. How pervasive is the problem and should you be concerned the next time you mail a check or a gift card?

Our political insider weighs in on leadership roles at the state capitol on both sides of the aisle and President Joe Biden's pardon of his son, Hunter.

And is Enron back? ABC13 reporter Miya Shay takes a look at a new company using an old name in the latest episode of This Week in Texas.

