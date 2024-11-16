This Week in Texas: ABC13 goes 1-on-1 with newly elected Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down with newly elected Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare. He shares his vision for the office and updates us on the new staff hires before he assumes the role on Jan. 1.

And Eyewitness News talks about the new lineup of judges from Harris County to Austin with ABC13 legal analyst Brian Wice.

Plus, ABC13 takes a look ahead to the upcoming legislative session, where we expect public education to be front and center, with a report from ABC13 reporter Nick Natario and analysis from our political insiders Odus Evbagharu and Court Koenning.

