Week of remembrance services for Sheila Jackson Lee set to begin Mon. July 29

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston will celebrate late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with a series of remembrance events next week.

The longtime Houston lawmaker died at 74 years old after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Set to arrive in Houston to pay their respects will be President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to be in Houston on Monday, and Jackson Lee's friend and colleague, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The commemorations will begin on Monday, July 29, with a lying-in-state in Houston's city hall rotunda from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire is expected to attend City Hall, where he will greet Jackson Lee's family and the public, followed by a brief prayer service.

Then, on Tuesday, there will be a viewing and remembrance at God's Grace Community Church on Montgomery Road from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church will hold a viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., immediately followed by a community and farewell appreciation service from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: Fallbrook Church will host a celebration of life service at 11 a.m.

Services and tributes will be live-streamed.

The Lee Family said they're grateful for the thoughtful expressions of love, appreciation, and support as they celebrate the life of their beloved Jackson Lee.

Detailed schedule:

Monday, July 29, 2024 - 9:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m. "Lie-In-State" at Houston City Hall Rotunda, Ground Floor 901 Bagby Street, Houston TX 7700

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - 4:00-8:00 p.m. "Viewing & Remembrance" at God's Grace Community Church 9944 W. Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77088

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. "Viewing" and 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. "Community Farewell & Appreciation Service" at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004