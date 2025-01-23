Webster bakery scores big with Houston Texans

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- CaseBakes Cookies is known for its custom-made treats. For the NFL playoffs, the bakery was busy making hundreds of decorated cookies for the Houston Texans.

Casey Cardona is the owner. She remembers the first time she worked with the team.

"I was like oh my gosh, this is at Houston Texans. This is thee Houston Texans," Cardona said.

Last year, Cardona was awarded a $5,000 grant through the team's Small Business Boost sponsored by Amegy Bank.

"They really do give back and support small business," Cardona said.

CaseBakes Cookies is located at 100 E NASA Pkwy #101 in Webster.