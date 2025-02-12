Inmate who escaped from Bellville hospital added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List

BELLVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An inmate who escaped from Bellville Hospital back in January has been added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Authorities are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Salvador Saucedo's arrest.

The 37-year-old is a convicted sex offender from Bryan and has been wanted out of Gonzales County since March 2024 for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The Waller County inmate slipped out of custody on Jan. 23 at a hospital in Bellville after picking his handcuffs and leg irons.

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, while being treated, Saucedo managed to get a piece of hospital equipment that he used to pick the locks. Saucedo took off on foot when the deputy went to the restroom.

Hospital staff immediately notified the deputy, who gave chase. The deputy couldn't catch up, officials say, and they conducted a multi-agency manhunt with K-9s, drones, air support, and marked and unmarked units. The investigation identified Saucedo's route of escape from the hospital to the north end of N. Granville Street where the area becomes rural and unpopulated.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office is considering two possibilities at this time. Due to the temperature, weather, terrain, and isolation of the area he fled in, they believe it's possible that Saucedo succumbed to the elements and his remains are hidden.

Their other working theory is that someone helped Saucedo elude capture and is hiding somewhere.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office is still conducting interviews and maintaining undercover patrols of Bellville and surrounding areas in its efforts to locate Saucedo.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and the Waller County Crime Stoppers are providing assistance, and both are offering monetary rewards.

Authorities described Saucedo as a Hispanic man who has face tattoos, missing front teeth, and brown hair with red highlights.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing an orange shirt and Lujan jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waller County Sheriff's Office at 979-826-8282 or submit a tip anonymously by calling the Waller County Crime Stoppers at 979-826-8266.