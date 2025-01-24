Police searching for Waller County inmate who escaped from hospital in Bellville, officials say

AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt is underway after a Waller County inmate escaped custody at a hospital in Austin County on Thursday evening, according to police.

The Bellville Police Department said the inmate was at the Bellville Hospital, located on North Cummings Road near West Highway 159 when he got away at about 7 p.m.

Police said the inmate was arrested on Thursday and was taken to the hospital but didn't provide further details.

Bellville police didn't release the inmate's name and only described him as a Hispanic man with red hair and tattooed.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing an orange shirt and lujan jeans.

Authorities posted about the escape on social media and shared a picture of the wanted man.

If you are aware of the wanted inmate's whereabouts, law enforcement warns the public not to approach him because he is not handcuffed and considered dangerous.