Task force joins search for Waller County inmate who escaped from hospital in Bellville

A manhunt is underway after Salvador Saucedo, a Waller County inmate, escaped custody at Bellville Hospital near Highway 159, according to police.

AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force has teamed up with the Waller County Sheriff's Office to help with the search of Salvador Saucedo.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office said Saucedo, was undergoing testing at the Midcoast Medical Center Bellville, located on North Cummings Road near West Highway 159, when he got away at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Bellville Police Department said Saucedo, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested earlier on Thursday.

Authorities described him as a Hispanic man who has face tattoos, missing front teeth, and brown hair with red highlights.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing an orange shirt and Lujan jeans.

Authorities posted about the escape on social media and shared a picture of Saucedo from previous body camera footage.

If Saucedo is seen or located, contact the Waller County Sheriff's Office immediately at 979-826-8282 or, in the case of an emergency, dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Waller County Crime Stoppers at 979-826-8266

Law enforcement warns the public not to approach Saucedo because he is considered dangerous.