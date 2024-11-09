Third Ward's Columbia Tap Trail gets much-needed clean up after being left without improvements

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the city's historic Third Ward, a trail that the city promised to improve years ago with safety measures received much-needed attention on Saturday thanks to Kipp East End High School students.

Houston's Columbia Tap Trail has seen several violent attacks and robberies in the last few years.

ABC13 reported on the trail in 2023 when Houston Councilmember Carolyn Evans Shabazz allotted $100,000 of district funds for safety measures after several robberies in 2022.

Since then, there has been little to no improvement, even after Ed Pettir, founder of the Friends Columbia Tap, attributed $50,000 set aside by the Houston Housing Authority.

On Saturday, a partnership with the school, a local run club, and several other community groups took to the trail to clean it.

"I drive by sometimes and see clusters of trash here and there, and sometimes I feel like it's good to come out and help the community," Genesis Robinson said.

ABC13 spoke with some of the volunteers out for clean-up. They said they hoped this would attract more people and make them feel comfortable walking the trail.

"We don't want to just speak about building the community. The community is important; we want them to see why it's important," Kipp East End High School Chair Launa Metz said.

Councilwoman Shbazz said the change in administration and the ongoing coordination with several organizations slowed down the money flow.

