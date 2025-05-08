Only on 13: Video shows shirtless Sugar Land suspect firing weapon before police shooting

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows a shirtless man firing an assault-style rifle into the street before he's shot by Sugar Land police officers.

Neighbors say the man first began walking along the greenbelt behind homes on Forestlake Drive and was firing his weapon there.

RELATED: Sugar Land homes damaged in shooting where man was firing into ground: Police

Several neighbors say they could hear him screaming, "I want my mom."

The man then began walking down Forestlake Drive, where he fired the weapon at least once into the pavement.

Neighbors began calling police. One officer was already on Forestlake Drive taking a report on a car accident, according to the owner of the home where the accident occurred.

A witness says he saw the suspect firing at officers who had assembled near the Greatwood Golf Club before officers returned fire.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect shot by officers after opening fire near Sugar Land golf course, police say

Police from multiple agencies confirm they've had previous encounters with the suspect. Neighbors say he's been on their radar as well and that he frequently traverses the neighborhood in a truck emblazoned with political messages.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.