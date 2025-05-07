Suspect shot by officers after opening fire near Sugar Land golf course, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect opened fire near a Sugar Land golf course on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at around 7:40 p.m. at 6767 Greatwood Parkway after police received calls about shots fired in the neighborhood.

Sugar Land police say officers found the man discharging his weapon into the ground. Officers opened fire and then shot the suspect, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s. The suspect sustained injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Three officers were involved, but police didn't confirm if they all opened fire in the shooting.