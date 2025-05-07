Parts of Sugar Land neighborhood closed off as investigation continues into suspect shot by police

A man was shot Tuesday after he was reportedly firing into the ground. Police said this is not the first run-in with the suspect, but did not elaborate on previous cases.

A man was shot Tuesday after he was reportedly firing into the ground. Police said this is not the first run-in with the suspect, but did not elaborate on previous cases.

A man was shot Tuesday after he was reportedly firing into the ground. Police said this is not the first run-in with the suspect, but did not elaborate on previous cases.

A man was shot Tuesday after he was reportedly firing into the ground. Police said this is not the first run-in with the suspect, but did not elaborate on previous cases.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Part of the Greatwood community in Sugar Land was closed off Wednesday, as an investigation continues into an incident in which police officers shot a suspect who was firing a weapon near a golf course.

On Tuesday, at about 7:40 p.m., police said they received calls from neighbors about a man in his 20s or 30s who was shooting into the ground and up in the air. On Wednesday morning, officials got a clear view that several nearby homes were hit, too.

Police said they went up to the man and, in the process of confronting them, officers shot him. But police were still not able to answer whether the man shot at the officers or not.

They did say no officers were injured in the incident. As for the suspect, a Sugar Land police spokesperson said he is expected to live.

While investigators keep looking into the case, police said the suspect lives in the area and Tuesday was not his first run-in with officers, as they have been called to his home several times, but police did not release details on the previous calls. Officers did add that the man has mental health problems, but did not elaborate on what kind of state he was in during he incident.

So far, the suspect's name and the charges he may face have not been released.